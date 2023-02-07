JUST IN
Delhi records minimum temperature of 12.8 degrees Celsius as mercury rises
India dispatches first consignment of earthquake relief material to Turkey
World heading toward a wider war, fears UN chief Antonio Guterres
Karnataka: CM Bommai to inaugurate 108 Namma Clinics in BBMP limits today
846 domestic, 458 international flights delayed at IGI airport in Dec-Jan
All equal before god, castes made by priests, says Mohan Bhagwat
Story in numbers: Not a long rope for death penalty adjudication
Statsguru: How Indian Railways is coming out of Covid-related disruption
Pervez Musharraf: The firebrand general who morphed into a non-starter neta
Five new judges appointed to Supreme Court; to take oath on Monday
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Pakistan's former military ruler Pervez Musharraf to be buried in Karachi
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Delhi records minimum temperature of 12.8 degrees Celsius as mercury rises

The capital had on Monday logged a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal and the highest in February in two years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)

Topics
Delhi | IMD

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Metro, DMRC, Hanuman Mandir
Photo: Shutterstock

Delhi on Tuesday recorded a minimum temperature of 12.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, with a warm, sunny day predicted ahead.

The capital had on Monday logged a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal and the highest in February in two years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It was also the first time since 2011 that Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius or above in the first week of February.

Normally, the city logs an average maximum temperature of 23.2 degrees Celsius from February 6 to 9.

On Sunday, the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 25.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

Strong surface winds are predicted on Tuesday and Wednesday and partly cloudy skies are likely on Thursday and Friday, the weather office said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 10:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.