Delhi records minimum temperature of 26.5 deg C; light rain likely

The Meteorological (MeT) Department has forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain in Delhi on Thursday.
While the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.5 degrees Celsius, the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 78 per cent.
The weather department has predicted light to heavy rainfall in Delhi over the next three to four days.
It had earlier said that Delhi is likely to receive normal rainfall -- 95 to 106 per cent of the long-period average -- in August. Notably, the national capital had witnessed uncharacteristically heavy rainfall and an irregular weather pattern in July.
The air quality in the city was recorded in the "satisfactory" category. The air quality index (AQI) was 93 at 8.05 am, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".
The maximum and minimum temperature recorded on Wednesday was 35.2 and 25.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.
