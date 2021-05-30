Gusty winds, lightning likely in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh today

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph is very likely at isolated places in Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh on Sunday, the Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph is also expected at isolated places in Uttarakhand, North Punjab, East and West Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan, Goa, Telangana, Kerala and Mahe.

Similar weather conditions are also expected at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Lakshadweep during the day.

The IMD also predicted heat wave conditions in isolated pockets ofWest Rajasthan, while heavy rainfall at isolated places in Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Kerala and Mahe.

Squally weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph) very likely over Eastcentral and Southwest Arabian Sea,

Fishermen are advised not to venture into areas in Arabian Sea off Kerala coast.

--IANS

rak/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)