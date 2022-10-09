All Noida schools to stay closed on Monday following heavy rains

JUST IN
Why clean air comes at a premium under a central plan to reduce pollution
Planes will be manufactured in Gujarat in coming years, says PM Modi
All schools across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar will stay close on Monday on account of excessive rainfall, according to an official order

Topics
noida | Schools | heavy rains

Press Trust of India  |  Noida 

Rainfall, Delhi rain, IMD
Representative Image

All schools across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar will stay close on Monday on account of excessive rainfall, according to an official order.

The closure will be applicable for all classes up to 12th and to all schools across boards, the order stated.

"Due to excessive rain in the district and keeping in view the possibility of excessive rain, the District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar has declared a holiday on October 10 (Monday) in government, semi-government aided and unaided recognized schools of all the boards operating from class 1 to 12 of the district," District School Inspector Dharamveer Singh said.

"Therefore, all the principals and headmasters should ensure compliance of the order," Singh stated in the order issued late Sunday night.

Continuous rain brought down temperature in Gautam Buddh Nagar over the weekend by almost 10 degrees, with the district receiving 25 mm rainfall till Sunday morning, according to IMD figures.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued orange alert regarding heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightening for western Uttar Pradesh areas on Sunday and asked authorities to stay alert for Monday as well.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 23:36 IST

