Delhi records zero death, 27 Covid-19 cases in a day; positivity rate 0.05%

Maha logs 766 new Covid-19 cases, 19 deaths; active tally remains below 10k
The national capital reported zero death and 27 COVID-19 cases in a day with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, according to data shared by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A medic collects swab sample from a woman for COVID-19 testing at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, as coronavirus case spike across the country, in Lucknow (Photo: PTI)

With the fresh cases, the total number of cases reported in the city rose to 14,40,719. The death toll stayed at 25,095.

A total of 49,590 tests for the detection of COVID-19 were conducted the previous day. It included 39,341 RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True Nat tests while the rest were rapid-antigen tests.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 23 2021. 22:10 IST

