Madhya Pradesh records 12 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death; active tally at 90

-
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh records 17 new Covid cases; active tally now 132
Monsoon advances in MP; IMD issues orange alert in 11 districts
Covid-19: MP govt issues fresh guidelines for unlocking from June 1
No heat wave conditions likely in next five days, says met department
3,000 junior doctors in Madhya Pradesh go on strike amid Covid-19 pandemic
-
With an addition of 12 new cases, the COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,93,052 on Tuesday, while one more patient succumbed to the infection, a health department official said.
The death toll increased by one to reach 10,527, the official said. The state's recovery count increased to 7,82,435 after 12 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, he said. There are now 90 active coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh. With 53,493 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted in the state went up to 2,14,70,618, he said. According to an official release, a total of 8,12,79,730 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 3,93,888 on Tuesday. Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,93,052, new cases 12, death toll 10,527, recoveries 7,82,435, active cases 90, total tests 2,14,70,618.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU