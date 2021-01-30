Delhi reports 183 more Covid-19 cases, positivity rate slips to 0.27%

The total number of COVID-19 cases in reached 6,34,956 on Saturday with 183 more people testing positive for the disease in a day, while the city's positivity rate slipped to 0.27 per cent, authorities said.

For the past seven days, Delhi's daily cases has remained below the 200-mark.

The fresh cases came out of 68,967 tests conducted the previous day, according to the latest bulletin issued by the health department.

The death toll mounted to 10,849 on Saturday as eight more people died, it said.

The active cases tally dropped to 1,436 from 1,551 on Friday, it added.

