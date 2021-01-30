West Bengal's Covid-19 death toll jumps to 10,164, over 240,000 inoculated

-
The COVID-19 toll of West Bengal
climbed to 10,164 on Saturday after nine more fatalities were reported, the health department said.
The coronavirus tally also mounted to 5,69,769 with 310 fresh cases, it said.
The state now has 5,671 active cases, while a total of 5,53,934 people have recovered from the disease thus far.
North 24 Parganas accounted for three deaths, followed by Kolkata (2), among other districts, the department said in a bulletin.
Seven out of the nine fatalities were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, it said.
The new infections include 88 from North 24 Parganas and 68 from the metropolis.
Since Friday, 26,107 samples have been tested in the state, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 79,70,808.
Meanwhile, at least 20,767 people were vaccinated at 367 sites across West Bengal on Saturday, and only four cases of adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) were reported.
"So far, 2,42,574 frontline workers, including doctors, have been vaccinated in the last 11 days," a senior health official said.
