Delhi reports 44 Covid-19 cases, zero daily deaths; positivity rate 0.07%

recorded 44 COVID-19 cases and zero daily deaths due to the disease on Thursday, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.07 per cent, data shared by the city government showed.

The national capital has recorded only one death due to the infection in October so far. Last month, five people had succumbed to the viral disease.

Fifteen more patients have been discharged from hospitals in the city, according to the data.

With the new cases, the coronavirus infection tally in the city climbed to 14,39,097. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the disease so far, and the stands at 25,088.

According to the health bulletin, authorities conducted 64,079 tests, including 43,698 RT-PCR ones, the previous day.

There are 383 active Covid cases in at present, up from 354 a day ago. While 112 patients are in home-isolation, the number of containment zones stands at 102, the data showed.

reported 26 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection and zero deaths on Wednesday.

