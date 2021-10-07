Modi inaugurates 35 PSA oxygen plants established under PM CARES fund

Prime Minister on Thursday inaugurated 35 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants established under the across 35 states and union territories in an event at Rishikesh in Uttarakhand.

With this, all districts of the country will now have commissioned PSA plants, the PMO has said.

Till now a total of 1,224 PSA plants have been funded under the across the country, it added, noting that of these, more than 1,100 plants have been commissioned providing an output of over 1,750 MT oxygen per day.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya were also present on the occasion and hailed Modi's efforts in boosting health infrastructure across the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)