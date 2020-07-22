Covid-19 Factoid: Daily new cases fall in Delhi, Himachal battles spike

The global tally of confirmed cases stands at almost 15 million, of which roughly 6 million are currently active, over 600,000 patients have lost their lives in the pandemic till now, while over 9 million have made successful recoveries. The US is still the worst-affected country in the world, with over one-fourth of all reported cases in the world.

In India, there are now over 1.15 million cases, of which over 400,000 cases are currently active. As many as 28,084 patients have succumbed to the virus, while 724,578 managed to beat the infection. The capital is the only state among the worst-affected ones to have bent the curve successfully.

Here are some data points on the pandemic:

#1. The US has the highest proportion of active cases

The US has almost 4 million cases, of which almost 9 million cases have recovered from the virus. Almost half of the reported cases--49.7 per cent--in the US is active, only above South Africa which accounts for 46 per cent of active cases. In India 35 per cent of the cases are currently active.





#2. Himachal Pradesh is witnessing surge in new cases

Himachal Pradesh saw a sudden spike in the daily new cases as the state added around 150 new ones in a single-day, highest daily spike. The state has been reporting new cases in the range of 20-40 cases before. The state has so far reported 1,631 cases of which 1,067 cases have already recovered. #3. Delhi is witnessing a fall in daily new cases

The Delhi state is witnessing a fall in daily new cases additions. The capital was adding over 2,000 new cases every day till July 6, but has seen a consistent fall in case additions. Daily new cases in the state have come down to sub-1,000 cases. The total cases tally in the state currently stands at 1,23,747, of which only 15,288 cases are active.

