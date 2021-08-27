Delhi reports zero Covid-19 deaths for second successive day, 46 new cases

No fresh death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Friday, the second consecutive day with no fatality count, while 46 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

This is the 17th time since the start of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that no deaths have been reported in a day.

On July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11, August 12, August 13, August 16, August 20, August 21, August 22, August 23 and August 24 and August 26 too, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded, according to official data.

On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero deaths due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

The second wave swept the city during April-May period.

On Friday, 46 fresh cases were recorded as the positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent, while no death was reported due to COVID-19, according to the latest bulletin.

Also, 15 positive cases related to earlier weeks were added on the ICMR portal by the central, east and north-west districts, it said.

On Thursday, 45 fresh cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to official figures.

According to covid19India.org, a crowd-sourced initiative that collects data on COVID-19 and vaccination in India, Delhi had recorded 17 cases on April 15, 2020.

On Wednesday, the city had registered 35 cases and one death, while the positivity rate had stood at 0.05 per cent.

