Over 40.5 mn Covid vaccines still available with states: Centre

More than 4.05 crore unutilised doses of COVID vaccines are still available to be administered with the states/union territories, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.
"More than 59.86 crore (59,86,36,380) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. Further, more than 17.64 lakh doses (17,64,000) are in the pipeline. More than 4.05 crore (4,05,05,746) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered," said the Union Health Ministry.
According to the ministry, the central government has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost as part of the nationwide vaccination drive.
The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021. In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs.
India has administered 61.22 crore vaccine doses till date.
Yesterday, the Union Health Ministry informed that 50 per cent of the eligible population has been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine under the world's largest vaccination drive.
India's COVID vaccination drive commenced on January 16 this year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
