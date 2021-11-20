Delhi's air quality 'very poor', likely to improve from Sunday

-
ALSO READ
From IoT-based sensors to flow meters, how tech is powering water mission
Jal Jeevan Mission starts to monitor and measure tap water supply
A slow trickle for 111 mn parched homes in villages waiting for tap water
Water governance reform
Air pollution: Delhi deploys 114 tankers to sprinkle water to settle dust
-
Delhi's air quality remained in the "very poor" category on Saturday as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city was recorded at 374, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Authorities said the AQI is likely to improve significantly from Sunday owing to relatively strong winds.
The AQI in the national capital was recorded at 377 on Saturday morning. It was slightly better on Friday at 370, according to the CPCB.
The AQI in neighbouring Ghaziabad (346), Gurgaon (348), Noida (357), Greater Noida (320) and Faridabad (347) was also recorded in the "very poor" category.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".
To control air pollution, the Delhi government on Wednesday announced a ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items into the city and a closure of schools and colleges till further orders.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU