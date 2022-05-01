Delhi's average air quality index this April worst for the month since 2016

-
ALSO READ
What is Air Quality Index? What does it tell about the condition of air?
Looking beyond AQI: How Indian cities compare with others worldwide
TMS Ep45: Aviation sector, rise of quick-commerce, markets and decoding AQI
Delhi-NCR air quality worsens post-Diwali, enters 'severe' in various parts
Air quality in Delhi, Noida remains in 'poor' category, overall AQI at 290
-
The average air quality index (AQI) in Delhi in April this year was 256, the worst for the month since 2016, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.
The city saw 29 "poor" air quality days in April, the highest in the month since the CPCB started maintaining AQI data in 2015.
This was also the first time that Delhi did not record a single day with "moderate" or better air quality in April, the data showed.
"Generally, during the second half of April, wind direction shifts from south and southeast to west and northwest and picks up speed with intermittent rains.
"This time, the wind speed was higher the entire month and there was no rainfall. This caused lifting of dry local dust and particulate matter resulting in higher AQI throughout the month," former CPCB Air Lab chief Dr Dipankar Saha said.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
Delhi recorded an average AQI of 197 in April last year and 110 in 2020, the lowest in the last six years on account of a Covid-induced lockdown.
The city logged an average AQI of 211 in April of 2019; 222 in 2018; 224 in 2017 and 269 in 2016.
In April 2020, Delhi experienced 14 days of "satisfactory" air quality and 16 days of "moderate air quality.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU