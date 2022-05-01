Health Ministry issues advisory to states amid ongoing heatwave

-
ALSO READ
India's heatwaves to get worse: 'the only reason is global warming'
Amid heatwave spell, India's peak power demand touches all-time high
Heatwave to intensify in next five days in several parts of country: IMD
Heatwave aggravates, mercury crosses 46 deg C mark in many parts of India
India sweats over worst power cuts in six years during extreme heat
-
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Sunday issued an advisory to the chief secretary of states amid the rising temperature and heatwave in parts of the country.
He informed that the daily heat alerts which are being shared by India Meteorological Department (IMD) as well as National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) with States indicate forecast of heatwave for the next 3-4 days and may be disseminated promptly at the district/health facility level.
Bhushan has asked states to disseminate guidelines on the "National Action Plan on Heat-Related Illnesses" at the district level.
"States should sensitise all health staff on early recognition and management of heat illness," he wrote.
He asked to make sure the availability of sufficient drinking water at all health facilities and the continued functioning of cooling appliances in critical areas.
Health facilities should prepare and review the availability of I.V. fluids, ice packs, ORS and all necessary items, the health secretary said.
Bhushan underlined the need for the health facilities to increase resilience to extreme heat by arranging uninterrupted electricity for the constant functioning of cooling appliances and measures to reduce indoor heat.
However, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms and dust storms from Monday hoping to bring some respite to the people from the heatwave.
Western disturbances are near Pakistan-Afghanistan and are moving towards Delhi and thunderstorms or dust storms are likely to be experienced in northwest India, senior scientist at IMD RK Jenamani told ANI.
"We are giving thunderstorms and dust storms warning for the whole of northwest India covering Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and West Uttar Pradesh. Cloudy weather or dust rising winds will continue till May 5. From May 1 to 5, the temperature will be normal. No heatwave will be there," he said.
However, the monsoon will commence by May 15 as per the latest predictions by the weather office.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU