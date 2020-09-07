Delhi's tally crosses 193,000 with 2,077 fresh coronavirus cases

-
The national capital recorded 2,077 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally to over 1.93 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,599, authorities said.
Thirty-two fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi government's latest health bulletin.
The bulletin said 7,804 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 15,150 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
The number of containment zones has increased to 1,114, it said.
The number of active cases stands at 20,543 while 1,68,384 patients have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out, it said, adding that the total number of cases stands at 1,93,526.
