Covid-19: Rajasthan chief secy asks officials to opt for virtual meetings

Chief Secretary Rajeeva Swarup on Monday directed senior state officials to opt for virtual meetings in view of rising cases of coronavirus, according to a release.

Taking the initiative, the chief secretary himself held a video conference with officials to review the status of silicosis cases in the state.

Official meetings at the state secretariat here are generally held in the conference hall or committee room.

On Monday, officials of various departments joined the virtual review meeting with Swarup.

He reviewed the certification of silicosis patients and other related matters.

The chief secretary directed officials to ensure that no victim is deprived of government assistance.

He asked them to conduct a survey for certification of the victims across the state and timely payment of assistance amount to them, a release said.

Reviewing the pendency of cases, he directed the officials to release assistance amounts in all certified cases within 10 days.

The chief secretary took a feedback from officials about the new arrangement. The officers welcomed the move, saying it will save time.

After this, the chief secretary directed all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries to hold video conferences as much as possible, the release said.

The secretary of the Social Justice and Empowerment Department, Gayatri Rathore, was present at the chief secretary's officer while Additional Chief Secretary (Mines) Subodh Agarwal; Additional chief Secretary (Finance) Niranjan Arya, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Akhil Arora; Labour Secretary Neeraj K Pawan joined the meeting from their offices.

