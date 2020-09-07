Tripura reports 399 new coronavirus cases, five additional fatalities

-
At least 399 more people tested
positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Monday, raising the tally in the state to 15,529, a health department official said.
The death toll rose to 149 after five more people succumbed to the infection, he said.
West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 80 of the 149 COVID-19 deaths.
The state currently has 6,310 active cases, while 9,048 people have recovered from the disease. Twenty-two patients have migrated to other states.
A total of 2,97,103 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Tripura so far, the official added.
