JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

HC seeks Govt, Netflix response to Choksi's plea on 'Bad Boy Billionaires'
Business Standard

Tripura reports 399 new coronavirus cases, five additional fatalities

At least 399 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Tripura on Monday, raising the tally in the state to 15,529, a health department official said

Topics
Tripura | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Agartala 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

At least 399 more people tested

positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Monday, raising the tally in the state to 15,529, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 149 after five more people succumbed to the infection, he said.

West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 80 of the 149 COVID-19 deaths.

The state currently has 6,310 active cases, while 9,048 people have recovered from the disease. Twenty-two patients have migrated to other states.

A total of 2,97,103 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Tripura so far, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 07 2020. 19:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU