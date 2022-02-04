Delhi: Schools, colleges and gyms to re-open; night curfew hours reduced

-
ALSO READ
Govt panel calls for regular market approval for Covishield, Covaxin
'Each dose of Covishield, Covaxin may cost Rs 275 after regular market nod'
Regular market approval granted for Covishield, Covaxin for use in adults
Covid LIVE: 'Final decision' on Covaxin clearance next week, says WHO
Covid LIVE: Govt suggests night curfew to Kerala, Maha in areas of high TPR
-
Schools in Delhi will reopen for all classes from nursery onwards as will gyms with certain restrictions and drivers travelling alone in cars will be exempted from wearing masks, the city government announced on Friday while relaxing Covid restrictions in view of the dip in cases.
Night curfew will continue but from 11 pm instead of 10 pm.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided reopen higher education institutions and coaching centres along with schools for classes 9-12 from February 7.
At an online briefing, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced that the panel has also decided to resume classes from nursery to 8 from February 14.
The gyms have also been allowed to reopen with certain restrictions, officials said.
In another important decision, the panel exempted drivers who are alone in their vehicles from wearing masks and gave its nod to resumption of offices with 100 percent attendance, they said.
The decisions were taken based on experts' advise amid consistent decrease in Covid positivity rate and number of cases, they said.
Institutions of higher education and coaching institutes will be permitted to open subject to following SOPs and strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour(CAB). Schools will be reopened in a phased manner for Classes 9-12 from February 7, they said.
Teachers, who are not vaccinated will not be permitted to attend classes, they said.
During the meeting, chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, emphasis was given on enhancing vaccination of those in the 15-18 age group, officials added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU