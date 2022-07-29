Delhi sees over 1k new cases for 3rd day in a row; positivity rate at 7.36%

on Friday reported 1,245 fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, the third successive day when its tally crossed over 1,000 after around one month, while there was one new death, the government health bulletin said.

The capital had reported 1,128 Covid cases on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has also risen to 7.36 per cent, and the number of active cases stands at 3,844, out of which 2,355 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 926 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,23,024, while Delhi's total caseload is 19,53,175 and the death toll 26,308.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 173.

A total of 16,924 new tests -- 11,167 RT-PCR and 5,757 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,94,79,404 while 30,448 vaccines were administered - 3,371 first doses, 6,586 second doses, and 20,491 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,57,72,501, according to the health bulletin.

