Delhi, states asked to 'update' action plan to tackle stubble burning

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has asked Delhi and its surrounding states to "refine and update" their action plan to tackle the problem of stubble burning.
The central panel had in June asked Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to prepare comprehensive action plans to "completely eliminate the practice of stubble burning".
"The states have submitted their action plans but there are some minor issues. They have been asked to incorporate suggestions and refine the plans," an official said.
Earlier in the day, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed the CAQM has observed that the neighbouring states of Delhi have failed to take preventive steps to curb stubble burning.
Bhardwaj claimed that the CAQM rejected plans submitted by Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan for controlling stubble burning, noting the absence of groundwork.
He further said that the CAQM has warned if the third wave of COVID-19 coincides with pollution caused by stubble burning then it may prove very very dangerous.
The Commission, however, has denied making such a statement.
