Delhi to launch doorstep ration delivery with 100 households in Seemapuri

The Delhi government is prepared to launch its flagship doorstep ration delivery scheme with a limited number of households in Seemapuri from March 25, government officials said on Thursday.
The 'Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna' for doorstep delivery of rations will be launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 25, they added.
The scheme will initially involve 100 households in Seemapuri, said a senior official.
"It will be expanded to cover all eligible households in Seemapuri and other areas from April 1," he said.
In his Republic Day address, Kejriwal had said the initiative for doorstep delivery of rations would be a revolutionary step in changing the public distribution system.
Officials of the Food and Civil Supplies department and the Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC) have been directed to prepare a list of eligible beneficiaries, their quota of rations and biometric specifications, they said.
The modalities of the scheme were notified by Delhi government last month.
Under the notified scheme, each eligible household will be delivered rations, including properly packaged wheat, flour and rice, after biometric verification.
