Delhi govt to switch its fleet of cars for EVs within 6 months: Sisodia

-
ALSO READ
Electric two-wheeler sales up 72% in September: Electric vehicles' group
Most Indians could consider buying Electric Vehicles by 2022: Report
Govt mulls installing EV charging kiosks at around 69,000 petrol pumps
Will make electric vehicles mandatory for officials of my dept: Gadkari
Indian auto industry expected to see stronger growth in 2021-22: Nomura
The Delhi government on Thursday announced that it will switch its entire fleet of hired cars for electric vehicles within six months.
The government, which has over 2,000 cars in its fleet, said it hopes its decision will inspire other cities in the country and the world to tackle the issues of pollution and climate change with the urgency they deserve.
The announcement came a day after the Aam Aadmi Party-led government launched a campaign, 'Switch Delhi', to encourage private vehicle owners to take a pledge to shift to electric vehicles and install a charging point within their premises in the next three years.
"It's history! Driven by the vision of CM @ArvindKejriwal to make Delhi the 'Electric Vehicle capital', Delhi govt today became the 1st in the world, not just India, to mandate its entire hired car fleet to switch to electric WITHIN a deadline- 6 mths. @SwitchDelhi begins at home," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.
"Over 2,000 cars will be impacted by this decision and will transition to EVs in next 6 months. We hope this decision inspires cities and govts around India and the world to tackle the pollution and climate change problem with the seriousness and urgency it deserves," he said.
The Delhi government had in August last year launched an Electric Vehicle Policy to tackle the problem of air pollution. Under the policy, it promised to waive registration fee, road tax, and provide an incentive of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for new cars in the national capital.
Under Delhi's EV policy, 12 four-wheeler models are available and eligible for purchase and scrapping incentives.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor