Delhi to quarantine for 14 days visitors from AP, Telangana as Covid safety

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the county, all persons arriving in the national capital from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will have to undergo mandatory government institutional quarantine.

This comes after reports of a more virulent variant of the virus found in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, that reportedly has a shorter incubation period and a higher transmission rate.

As per the Disaster Management Authority, all passengers coming by airlines, trains, buses, cars, trucks, or any other mode of transportation will have to quarantine for 14 days at facilities established or identified by the concerned District Magistrate.

Any person who has been successfully received both doses of the vaccine and produces a certificate to the effect, or have negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey will be allowed home quarantine for 7 days.

In case of non-compliance, action will be taken under sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act.

Delhi's healthcare infrastructure is crumbling under the pressure of the mounting COVID-19 cases.

As per the union health ministry, there are currently 91,859 active cases in As many as 11,43,980 recoveries and 18,063 deaths have been reported so far.

