Rajasthan imposes lockdown from May 10 to 24 amid surge in Covid-19 cases

-
ALSO READ
Rajasthan imposes night curfew in eight districts; increases no-mask fine
Coronavirus LIVE: 4,969 new Covid-19 cases, 27 deaths in Kerala in a day
Coronavirus LIVE: 6,169 new Covid-19 cases, 22 deaths in Kerala in a day
Coronavirus LIVE: 5,182 new cases, 115 deaths in Maharashtra in past 24 hrs
Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 9,102 cases, 117 deaths in last 24 hours
-
The Rajasthan government on Thursday announced a state-wide lockdown from May 10 to 24 in light of the rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases.
As per the order, marriages will only be allowed after May 31. Any function related to weddings will not be permitted till May 31. Court weddings and small weddings at home with not more than 11 attendants will be permitted.
As COVID-19 infections are being reported from rural areas, the work of MNREGA will be postponed.
Religious places will remain closed, and people are requested to carry out religious activities at home during the lockdown. Medical departments will issue separate guidelines regarding attendants caring for hospitalised COVID-19 patients.
Several other states will have taken similar measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus as cases dangerously increase in the ongoing second COVID-19 wave.
Rajasthan on Thursday reported as many as 17,532 new cases, 16,044 recoveries and 161 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed.
The total cases now stands at 7,02,568, including 4,99,376 recoveries, 5,182 deaths and 1,98,010 active cases.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier announced a special package for the setting up of medical oxygen production plants with various incentives and facilities in an effort to overcome the medical oxygen shortage caused by the pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU