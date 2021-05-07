Islamabad under full lockdown from May 7 as Pak reports 4,198 Covid cases

-
-
In order to curb the rising number of coronavirus infections, Islamabad authorities have announced a full lockdown on May 7 from 6 pm onwards.
The City's Deputy Commissioner on Thursday said that public transport will be suspended after 6 pm on May 7 and all parks, recreational places, and commercial areas will also be closed after 6 pm, reported The News International.
The authorities will ensure that people follow the government's mandated "Stay Home, Stay Safe" policy, the Deputy Commissioner added.
This comes as at least 108 more succumbed to the coronavirus during the past 24 hours in Pakistan, taking the cumulative toll to 18,537.
According to the official data provided by National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday, 4,198 new cases were reported when 46,467 tests were conducted across the country in the past 24 hours.
The positivity rate of coronavirus cases has been recorded at 9.03 per cent.
Moreover, about 5,624 coronavirus patients are admitted to 631 various hospitals with 651 patients on ventilators across the country.
Punjab remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic, both in terms of cases reported as well as deaths followed by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan, the NCOC said.
The highest death toll in the last 24 hours was in Punjab, with the province reporting 68 fatalities.
