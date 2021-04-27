Delhi to use Ashoka Hotel as Covid-19 health facility for HC judges, staff

The authorities have directed for converting 100 rooms of Ashoka Hotel in Lutyens' into a COVID health facility for high court judges, judicial staff and their families.

In an order issued by the sub-divisional magistrate of Chanakyapuri on Sunday, it was stated that the COVID facility at Ashoka Hotel will be associated with Primus Hospital.

The hospital will run the facility at Ashoka Hotel and also handle the biomedical waste disposal. The staff of the hotel will be provided all protective gear and given basic adequate training, stated the order.

It will also provide ambulance for transfer of patients, while the hotel will provide services, including rooms, housekeeping, disinfection and food, for the patients, it said.

The charges for the use of the facility will be collected by the hospital and payment will be made by it to the hotel, it added.

