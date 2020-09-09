Now, Delhi Traffic Police won't issue challans for Covid-19 rule violations

The has been withdrawn from issuing 'challans' (fines) for violations of Covid rules like not wearing masks and spitting in public places, and focus on traffic regulation again, a police officer said.

"The local police would continue issuing on Covid-19 violations. The traffic police has now been asked to carry on with its regular duty, that is regulating traffic," said a senior police officer.

Also, the order for wearing a mask inside cars even when a motorist is alone has been withdrawn too. This had drawn resentment from motorists and many questioned its logic.

This came after the Union Health Ministry made it clear that the guidelines issued by it do not contain any directive that a person driving a car alone is required to wear a mask.

"However, if more than one person is sitting inside the car and is not seen wearing a mask, the local police would issue the challans," said the officer.

A total of 277,131 have been issued by Delhi Police till date for not wearing masks and a total of 2,434 have been issued for spitting. The total challans issued for violating social distancing are 27,116.