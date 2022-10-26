Delhi Traffic Police suggests avoiding Karni Shooting Range Road for 2 days

The Traffic Police has requested commuters to avoid Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range Road, from the Mehrauli-Badarpur road to Suraj Kund towards Faridabad and vice versa, on Thursday and Friday.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the traffic police said: "The commuters of and Haryana are requested to avoid Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range Road from MB Road to Suraj Kund towards Faridabad and vice versa on 27 and 28-10-2022 during day time from 9 AM to 7 PM due to special security/traffic arrangements.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)