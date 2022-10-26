JUST IN
3 killed, 12 injured in chemical factory blast-cum-blaze at Maha's Palghar
Finance Minister says India's growth resilient despite exogenous threats
UK minister for Trade Policy Greg Hands calls India an economic superpower
Heat-related deaths up by 68% between 2000-04 and 2017-21: Lancet Report
Peace and tranquillity at border essential, says EAM to Chinese envoy
69.50 sq ft shop in Indore attracts Rs 1.72-crore bid for 30-year lease
No anti-dumping duty on a Chinese chemical used in pharma industry: Govt
Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath Singh
Delhi HC upholds life-term to two suspects in 2014 acid attack case
ATM dispenses fake Rs 200 currency notes in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
3 killed, 12 injured in chemical factory blast-cum-blaze at Maha's Palghar
Business Standard

Delhi Traffic Police suggests avoiding Karni Shooting Range Road for 2 days

The Delhi Traffic Police has requested commuters to avoid Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range Road, from the Mehrauli-Badarpur road to Suraj Kund towards Faridabad and vice versa, on Thursday and Friday

Topics
Delhi | Delhi Traffic Police

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

delhi traffic police wearing mask

The Delhi Traffic Police has requested commuters to avoid Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range Road, from the Mehrauli-Badarpur road to Suraj Kund towards Faridabad and vice versa, on Thursday and Friday.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the traffic police said: "The commuters of Delhi and Haryana are requested to avoid Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range Road from MB Road to Suraj Kund towards Faridabad and vice versa on 27 and 28-10-2022 during day time from 9 AM to 7 PM due to special security/traffic arrangements.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 20:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.