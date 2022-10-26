Delhi Traffic Police suggests avoiding Karni Shooting Range Road for 2 days

-
The Delhi Traffic Police has requested commuters to avoid Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range Road, from the Mehrauli-Badarpur road to Suraj Kund towards Faridabad and vice versa, on Thursday and Friday.
In a tweet on Wednesday, the traffic police said: "The commuters of Delhi and Haryana are requested to avoid Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range Road from MB Road to Suraj Kund towards Faridabad and vice versa on 27 and 28-10-2022 during day time from 9 AM to 7 PM due to special security/traffic arrangements.
First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 20:55 IST
