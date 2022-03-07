Delhi transport minister flags prototype e-bus,100 low-floor CNG buses

-
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday flagged off 100 low-floor air-conditioned CNG buses and a prototype electric bus from the Indraprastha depot here.
Gahlot said that these buses are modern and environment friendly, and will help reduce pollution in the city.
These buses, which have been introduced under the cluster scheme of the Delhi government, are also equipped with modern facilities like panic buttons and GPS, and are disabled-friendly.
With their induction, the public transport bus fleet size has grown to 7,000.
In January, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had flagged off 100 low-floor air-conditioned CNG buses and one prototype electric bus from the Rajghat depot.
Gahlot had then said that the government is making efforts to bring 300 electric buses by April.
