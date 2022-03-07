Karnataka Assembly session to resume, govt to table anti-conversion Bill

-
-
The ruling BJP government is all set to table the controversial anti-conversion Bill in the Karnataka Assembly session, which will resume on Monday. The Bill is likely to be tabled in the last leg of the ongoing session.
The Budget Session, which began on March 4, will continue till March 30.
The anti-conversion Bill, which was tabled and passed in the state Legislature Assembly, is yet to be presented before the Legislative Council. The BJP attempted to present it on the last day of the winter session in Belagavi, however, as the opposition raised a strong objection for presenting the bill in the council without bringing it first on the agenda. The council session ended after witnessing a high drama.
The government, though prepared to get the Bill passed in the session held in February, the plan was dropped after the Congress resorted to day-night protest in the midst of the session demanding sacking of the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa for his remarks on hoisting saffron flag on the Red Fort.
However, BJP is all set to present and get the Bill passed in the council this time. The Bill is likely to be passed in the council, as BJP doesn't has sufficient numbers. Meanwhile, the opposition Congress and JD(S) are all set to swoop down on the government during the discussion on the Budget in the state Assembly.
The Congress, which completed the Mekedatu Padayatra, is claiming that it has forced the BJP to allot Rs 1,000 crore for building the reservoir. The opposition party is demanding BJP to reserve Rs 5,000 crore for the project. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who had presented the maiden Budget, is expected to face a litmus test in the assembly facing the opposition in the election year.
--IANS
mka/dpb
