Delhli continues to suffer as air quality slips to very poor category

The overall air quality in the city was 370 at 9.45 am; it was 'severe' with an AQI of 404 at 4 pm Friday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Air Quality Index. PM2.5, PM10, Delhi Air Pollution
People walk along the Rajpath road in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

The air quality in the national capital was in the "very poor" category Saturday morning.

The overall air quality in the city was 370 at 9.45 am; it was 'severe' with an AQI of 404 at 4 pm Friday.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

First Published: Sat, December 07 2019. 11:23 IST

