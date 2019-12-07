Delhli continues to suffer as air quality slips to very poor category

-
ALSO READ
Action plan for Delhi
Delhi air quality 'severe': Take these precautions to stay fit and healthy
Air pollution issue: NGT to summon Delhi, central govt officials on Tuesday
From masks to putting off events, how embassies are coping with Delhi air
Already 'severe', Delhi's pollution could enter 'emergency' zone on Nov 13
-
The air quality in the national capital was in the "very poor" category Saturday morning.
The overall air quality in the city was 370 at 9.45 am; it was 'severe' with an AQI of 404 at 4 pm Friday.
An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU