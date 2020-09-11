JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

South Korea reports 176 new Covid-19 cases, tally now reaches 21,919
Business Standard

Denied bail Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, 4 others, may appeal in HC next week

A Mumbai Special Court on Friday rejected the bail applications of Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and four others accused in the drugs case filed by the NCB, advocate Satish Maneshinde said

Topics
Narcotics Control Bureau | Mumbai | Sushant Singh Rajput

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty

A Mumbai Special Court on Friday rejected the bail applications of actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and four others accused in the drugs case filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), advocate Satish Maneshinde said.

All the six accused are likely to move the Bombay High Court for bail, he added shortly after the ruling.

"Once we get a copy of the NDPS Special Court Order, we will decide next week on the course of action about approaching the Bombay High Court," Maneshinde told media.

Until further relief, Rhea, 28 -- who was arrested on September 8 and sent to judicial custody till September 22 -- will remain in the Byculla Jail.

--IANS

qn/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 14:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU