Matter will remain biased until Sandeep Singh resigns, says woman coach
Business Standard

Dense fog engulfs Indo-Gangetic plains, to persist over 2-3 days: IMD

A dense layer of fog has engulfed Indo-Gangetic plains and is likely to persist for the next 2-3 days and gradually reduce thereafter, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD)

Indian Meteorological Department | Dense fog

ANI  General News 

Delhi weather, fog
Vehicles wade through the foggy morning in New Delhi

A dense layer of fog has engulfed Indo-Gangetic plains and is likely to persist for the next 2-3 days and gradually reduce thereafter, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As a result of the prevailing foggy conditions, trains have been running late owing to the dense fog and visibility level.

The fog has reduced visibility all over North India.

.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 09:19 IST

