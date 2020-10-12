Deve Gowda dissolves Kerala JD(S) accusing MLA of destabilising party

-
Former Prime Minister and Janata
Dal (Secular) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Monday dissolved the Kerala unit of the party with immediate effect accusing the state president C K Nanu of destabilising the party.
The party patriarch appointed Mathew T Thomas as party's ad-hoc committee president replacing Nanu, who is a JD(S) MLA from Vadakara constituency in Kerala.
"I have dissolved the Kerala Pradesh Janata Dal (Secular) with immediate effect.
Further, I have appointed Sri Mathew T Thomas as President of the ad-hoc Committee of the Kerala Pradesh Janata Dal (Secular)," the JD(S) patriarch said in his order.
Gowda's action came in response to Nanu's reported inaction to take steps as directed by the party's national working president B M Farookh.
According to the order, Farookh had served Nanu a notice with a slew of directions on September 24.
However, Nanu neither adhered to it nor gave any reply, Gowda said.
"Nanu has not taken any steps to strengthen the State Unit of Kerala.On the contrary, he has acted to destabilise the party and has not consulted the Core Committee," Gowda wrote in the order.
The other members of the ad-hoc committee are Jose Thettaiyil and Jameela Prakasam, who will serve as vice presidents.
Benny Moonjely, V Murugadas and Bejly Joseph are the general secretaries while Mohammed Sha will be the treasurer, the order said.
