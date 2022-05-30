Developing infra, connectivity in northeast Centre's key focus: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister on Sunday said that the Centre is laying emphasis on infrastructure and connectivity development in the Northeastern region.

While addressing the NADI-2022, Asian Confluence River Conclave at Guwahati, Sitharaman said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving importance to the "Neighbourhood First" policy and also the "Act East" policy. "This focus has shown positive results," she said.

"Conclave like this actually focuses on issues which will have to so blend with the policy-making thinking which goes on, otherwise it's always possible to ignore something which is important," the Finance Minister said.

She further added that the Conclave has kept five 'Cs' - Commerce, Culture, Connectivity, Conservation, and Capacity building - as its focus areas.

"These five pillars essentially capture all the areas which are so critical for the development of the region," Sitharaman added.

On the occasion, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that better corporation and connectivity, with judicial use of natural resources, is the key to the overall prosperity of the region.

"In the repeatedly changing geopolitical scenario of the world today, better corporation and connectivity with judicial use of natural resources... is key for the overall prosperity of our region," he said.

