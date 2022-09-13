DFPD's canteens to include millet products for raising health benefits

The Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) has decided to adopt and promote products in its canteens and meetings to jack up health benefits.

may be included as one of the snacks or biscuits made up of (having the main raw material as millet) such as ragi biscuits, cookies, ladoos and baked millet chips etc. to be served in the meetings, as per the statement issued by the Department.

"Ragi Dosa, millet mix vada, millet mix puri, idli and ragi ladoo etc. (having main raw material as millet) to be used in the canteens and as far as possible, locally available millet-based products," the department further instructed.

"The year 2023 will be celebrated as the International Year of Millets (IYoM). DFPD has been actively promoting the procurement and consumption of millets in the country and the utilization of procured millets for distribution in the TPDS, ICDS and MDM schemes. Millet consumption confers several benefits and helps in managing lifestyle diseases," the statement read.

"Due to their high density of nutrients including vitamins, minerals, phytol chemicals and dietary fibre, millets are also excellent grains to alleviate malnutrition and micronutrient deficiency, it added.

