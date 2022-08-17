JUST IN
What is Talaq-e-Hasan? How is it different from triple talaq?
DGCA asks airlines to strictly enforce Covid-19 protocol amid rise in cases

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday asked all Indian carriers to strictly enforce COVID-19 protocol, including mask mandate for passengers, in aircraft amid a rise in infections across the country.

In a statement, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it will be conducting "random checks" in aircraft across the country to see if the COVID-19 protocol is being enforced or not.

Airlines have to ensure that passengers are wearing face masks properly throughout the journey and there is proper sensitisation of passengers through various platforms, it mentioned.

"In case a passenger does not comply with the directions, strict action will be taken by airlines against the passenger," it added.

In view of the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the airlines have been advised again on August 16 to strictly comply with COVID-19 protocol inside the aircraft, it mentioned.

India on Wednesday recorded 9,062 fresh COVID-19 infections that took its tally to 4,42,86,256, while the number of active cases came down to 1,05,058, according to Union Health Ministry data.

First Published: Wed, August 17 2022. 18:26 IST

