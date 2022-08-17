JUST IN
Puri lauds govt's move to shift 1,100 Rohingyas to EWS flats in Delhi
RSIC plans to set up air cargo complex at Dabok airport in Udaipur
IRCTC cancelled train today, 17 Aug: More than 105 trains cancelled today
Drones spotted near Ambala air base over 2 days, police initiates probe
CBI questions KC Venugopal in solar scam sexual exploitation case
Stalin to meet Prez Murmu, V-P Dhankar, PM today; discuss TN's key issues
Terrorists lob grenades at security forces, escape cordon in J-K's Shopian
Top Headlines: Common charger for all mobiles; banks rush to woo depositors
India's IT Secy appointed to high-level UN panel on internet governance
Welfare schemes secure economic justice: DMK to SC on 'freebies' remark
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
4,000 litres of adulterated milk seized from a truck in Gujarat's Rajkot
Assam registers over 8-fold jump in infections with 202 new Covid-19 cases
Business Standard

DGCA fines five helicopter operators in Kedarnath, officials suspended

The DGCA has imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on five helicopter operators carrying passengers in Kedarnath Dham

Topics
Kedarnath | DGCA | Helicopters

ANI  General News 

DGCA
DGCA

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on five helicopter operators carrying passengers in Kedarnath Dham.

"The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed this fine for flight disturbances. Along with this, the DGCA has suspended the officials of two other operators for three months for violation of safety rules," DGCA official told ANI.

These irregularities came to light when it was decided to conduct an audit in June. In fact, on May 31, a helicopter carrying pilgrims to a high altitude had a hard landing and after that, the regulators formed a team and an audit took place.

"The Director General of Civil Aviation had constituted a team to conduct spot checks of helicopters involved in shuttle operations in Kedarnath. On June 7 and 8, the team did spot checks which revealed serious violations. After this it was decided to conduct a detailed audit of all the operators involved in Shuttle operations," an official told ANI.

According to DGCA investigations, a massive incident occurred on May 31, a helicopter of Thumby Aviation Pvt Ltd went out of control while landing at the Kedarnath helipad and had spun up to 270 degrees. After that, the pilot made a very hard landing. Investigations revealed that the helicopter hit the surface of the helipad hard during touchdown, after which it bounced and after losing direction by about 270 degrees, it stabilized on the ground again.

During the audit, five operators were found not maintaining proper flight records in their technical log books.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Kedarnath

First Published: Wed, August 17 2022. 12:40 IST

`
.