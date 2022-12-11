JUST IN
Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM on Monday; PM Modi to attend
UP out of Delhi water exchange plan despite LG's request to CM Yogi: RTI
India can't miss 4th industrial rev, opportunity won't come again: PM Modi
1st G20 Central Bank Deputies meet in Bengaluru; Finance Track in focus
Delhi LG grants sanction to prosecute main accused in 'Sulli Deals' case
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu sworn in as Himachal Pradesh's 15th chief minister
PM Modi pays tribute to poet Subramania Bharathi on his birth anniversary
PM Modi inaugurates Phase-I of Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg in Nagpur
CBI begins examining KCR's daughter Kavitha in Delhi liquor scam case
Cyclone 'Mandous' starts to weaken after making landfall in Tamil Nadu: IMD
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM on Monday; PM Modi to attend
Business Standard

DGCA issues 1,081 commercial pilot licenses in 2022, highest in past decade

Aviation regulator DGCA has issued 1,081 commercial pilot licenses in 2022, which is the highest for any year in the last one decade, according to official data

Topics
DGCA | Civil Aviation | Pilots

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Pilots, airlines

Aviation regulator DGCA has issued 1,081 commercial pilot licenses in 2022, which is the highest for any year in the last one decade, according to official data.

The record issuance of Commercial Pilot Licenses (CPLs) also comes at a time when the country's civil aviation sector is recovering at a fast pace after being hit by the coronavirus pandemic and the domestic air traffic is inching towards the pre-pandemic level.

A senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) told PTI on Sunday that 1,081 CPLs have been issued in 2022 till December 6 and the number is likely to cross 1,100 by the year-end.

This is also the highest for any year since 2011, as per the data. In 2014, the number of CPLs issued stood at 896 while the count was at 862 in 2021.

In 2015, the CPLs issued declined to 394 and rose to 537 in 2016. Further, it increased to 552 in 2017 and 640 in 2018.

The data showed that in 2019, the number of CPLs touched 744 before declining to 578 in 2020.

The count of CPLs issued stood at 823, 654 and 591 in 2011, 2012 and 2013, respectively.

An individual is eligible to apply for CPL after completing at least 200 hours of flying and fulfilling other conditions.

Besides, the individual has to clear theory papers and once successful, the CPL is given for a period of five years subject to complying with various requirements.

An increase in the number of Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) and most of them working on two shifts are helping pilot aspirants to clock more flying hours. Also, the license application process is online through the regulator's eGCA platform, the official said.

DGCA issues three types of licenses -- CPL, Air Transport Pilot License (ATPL) and Private Pilot License (PPL).

While CPL allows a pilot to start flying as a co-pilot, ATPL permits a pilot to be the commander. PPL is issued for operating private planes.

According to the data from the DGCA, as many as 657 ATPLs have been issued this year till December 6.

There are 34 flying training organisations in the country.

Currently, there are around 240 planes for training activities at various flying training organisations.

Mostly two and four-seater Cessna aircraft are used for flying training activities.

The training of a pilot, including flying training, before he or she applies for the CPL is estimated to cost up to Rs 50 lakh.

DGCA has issued more than 25,000 pilot licenses till now and there are estimated to be 11,000 to 12,000 active pilots. Out of them, 9,000 to 10,000 pilots are operating commercial planes, according to the senior official.

On December 10, domestic airlines carried more than 4.14 lakh passengers, as per the latest data from the civil aviation ministry.

Also, airlines, including the newly-launched Akasa Air, are expanding their operations amid rising travel demand.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on DGCA

First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 18:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU