Dharmendra Pradhan seeks direct flight between Bhubaneswar and Dubai

-
ALSO READ
No proposal to rename IIT Madras as IIT Chennai: Dharmendra Pradhan
Dharmendra Pradhan puts ONGC, OIL on notice: Perform or get shipped out
AICTE permits BTech programs in 11 regional languages: Dharmendra Pradhan
39 posts of chairman, directors vacant at IITs, NITs: Dharmendra Pradhan
JEE-Advanced to be conducted on October 3, says Dharmendra Pradhan
-
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has sought direct flight services between Bhubaneswar and Dubai to boost Odisha's economy through trade and tourism.
In a letter to Jyotiraditya M Scindia, his counterpart in the civil aviation ministry, Pradhan said that he has received a request from Odia Society UAE, Dubai, in this regard.
More than 10,000 Odia people of the Arab country have been demanding a direct flight to Bhubaneswar for long, he said.
A direct Dubai-Bhubaneswar flight shall be a gateway for Odia people for international travel and make it convenient for Odias living all over the world to connect to Odisha better and shall be instrumental to promote international tourism in the state including medical tourism, he wrote on Wednesday.
He also said that traders, businesspersons and artists from Odisha are taking part in Dubai Expo 2021.
Thus, air communication between these cities will give a boost to the state economy through the trade of artefacts, handlooms and farm produce, Pradhan added.
He had made a similar requested to the erstwhile civil aviation Minister Hardeep S Puri in 2019.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU