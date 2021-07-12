Dip in avg daily vaccination against Covid-19 since June 21: Govt data

-
ALSO READ
Euro Cup 2021: Ronaldo's record, Uefa Euro winners list, other key stats
England vs Italy: What to expect from Euro 2020 final? Check key stats here
China dismisses Joe Biden's remarks on Hong Kong's Apple Daily closure
US to reach 160 mn fully vaccinated Americans by end of this week: Biden
Hong Kong's Apple Daily to shut within days, says Jimmy Lai adviser
-
A decline in average daily vaccination against the coronavirus has been seen since June 21, when the new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced, government data showed.
According to data available on CoWIN platform, an average of 61.14 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered daily in the week from June 21-27 which dropped to 41.92 lakh doses daily in the subsequent week from June 28-July 4.
In the week from July 5 to July 11, the daily average vaccine doses number further dipped to 34.32 lakh doses.
Among states, however, a mixed trend has emerged with some states and UTs reporting a sinusoidal trend of vaccination while others a dip.
States such as Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh showed a decline in average daily vaccinations since the week of June 21-27 while a sinusoidal trend in administration of daily doses of COVID-19 was seen in states and UTs like Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Jammu and Kashmir, according to CoWIN data.
In the states of Assam and Tripura which recently reported a rise in fresh COVID-19 cases, a declining trend in administration of average daily vaccine doses can be seen.
Even then the daily average vaccination remained higher than the previous phase of COVID-19 vaccination.
In the week from June 14-20, just 33.97 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered daily on an average.
On Monday, the Health Ministry said over 1.54 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered.
The cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 37.73 crore under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU