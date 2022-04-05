Passenger vehicle retail sales dip 5% in March to 271,358 units: FADA

-
ALSO READ
Passenger vehicle retail sales dip 11% in Dec amid semiconductor woes
Chip shortage: Auto retailers staring at huge losses this festive season
Retail sales of domestic passenger vehicle dip 8% in February: FADA
Passenger vehicle sales still facing brunt of chip shortage, says FADA
Rural distress, high cost subdue India's Feb retail sales: FADA
Domestic passenger vehicle retail sales in March declined by 4.87 per cent to 271,358 units, as compared to the same month last year, automobile dealers' body FADA said on Tuesday.
According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), PV sales stood at 285,240 units in March 2021.
"Passenger vehicles continue to see high demand and long waiting periods as semiconductor availability still remains a challenge, even though supplies slightly improved from previous month," FADA President Vinkesh Gulati noted.
The Russia-Ukraine war and China lockdown will further dent supplies and will hit vehicle deliveries, he added.
Two-wheeler sales declined by 4.02 per cent to 11,57,681 units last month, as compared to 12,06,191 units in the year-ago period.
"The two-wheeler segment was already a non performer due to rural distress. It saw further dampening due to rise in vehicle ownership cost coupled with rising fuel cost," Gulati stated.
Commercial vehicle sales were up 14.91 per cent to 77,938 units, as compared to 67,828 units in March last year.
Three-wheeler sales were also up 26.61 per cent to 48,284 units last month, as compared to 38,135 units in March 2021.
Total sales across categories, however, declined by 2.87 per cent to 16,19,181 units last month, as against 1,666,996 units in the same month last year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor