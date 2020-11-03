Tamil Nadu village prays for Kamala Harris' victory in US elections

-
ALSO READ
Sony to launch Play Station 5 and Digital Edition in India on Nov 19
Sony launches pocket-sized compact digital camera ZV-1 for Rs 77,990
Nikon launches new full-frame mirrorless camera in India at Rs 1,13,995
TikTok announces a new licensing deal with Sony Music Entertainment
Sony takes PlayStation 5 registration through invite-only system: Know more
As millions of US citizens queue up
to vote for their next President and his deputy, the people of Thulasenthirapuram in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday prayed for the success of Kamala Harris, Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee, who has a connect to this small village.
Posters were put up in many parts of the village in Tiruvarur district in the state wishing Harris success, with locals holding special prayers seeking divine intervention.
The Democrats and Republicans face-off in a bitter fight in the race to the White House in the US.
Joe Biden, the Democratic challenger for President Donald Trump, had earlier nominated Harris, born to a Jamaican father and Indian mother, both immigrants, as his running mate.
Harris' maternal grandfather PV Gopalan, a former diplomat, is a native of the village and the locals are keen to see his grand daughter come out in flying colours in the polls.
Special prayers, attended by the villagers, were held at the local Dharmasastha temple for Harris.
"She has to win and that is all we want. Her win will be a proud moment for India, Tamil Nadu and more importantly our village," a local in Thulasenthirapuram who attended the special prayers told the media.
The village had greeted with much joy, the 55 year- old California senator's nomination as the vice presidential candidate earlier by Biden.
A record number of nearly 10 crore Americans have already exercised their franchise in the presidential election, with another six crore likely to vote on the real election day on Tuesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor