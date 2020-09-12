JUST IN
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Tripura reels under deficient infra, neglect
DMRC fines 92 persons for violating Covid-19 norms aboard Delhi Metro

The flying squads campaign on all Metro lines brought out the defaulters

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Metro services have resumed for all passengers but it is imperative for people to follow the rules while travelling in the Metro amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The DMRC cracked the whip on Friday when 92 persons were fined by the Metro staff for flouting the rules. Strict action was taken against those found violating the rules.

The flying squads campaign on all Metro lines brought out the defaulters. The campaign was meant to oversee if the passengers were following the requisite guidelines in the Metro.

DMRC Executive Director Anuj Dayal said: "Flying squads issued advisory to more than 150 passengers about the guidelines to be followed in the Metro."

"Ninety-two passengers were also fined under Section 59 of the Delhi Metro Operation and Management Act," he added.

Commuters in Delhi Metro are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing norms.

First Published: Sat, September 12 2020. 15:30 IST

