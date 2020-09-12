PM Modi hails PMAY, says we need to strengthen poor to end poverty

Prime Minister on Saturday called for strengthening the poor in order to remove

He said the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is aimed at empowering the poor.

Modi was speaking at the virtual housewarming ceremony of 1.75 houses built in rural parts of Madhya Pradesh under the

"To remove poverty, we have to strengthen the poor and this scheme is aimed at empowering them only," he said.

Modi also interacted with some of the beneficiaries of the project.

