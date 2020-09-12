PM Modi hails PMAY, says we need to strengthen poor to end poverty

JUST IN
Nitin Gadkari approves Munger-Bhagalpur National Highway project in Bihar
Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for strengthening the poor in order to remove poverty.

He said the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is aimed at empowering the poor.

Modi was speaking at the virtual housewarming ceremony of 1.75 houses built in rural parts of Madhya Pradesh under the PMAY.

"To remove poverty, we have to strengthen the poor and this scheme is aimed at empowering them only," he said.

Modi also interacted with some of the beneficiaries of the project.

First Published: Sat, September 12 2020. 13:47 IST

