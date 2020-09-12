Nitin Gadkari approves Munger-Bhagalpur National Highway project in Bihar

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister approved a proposal, to construct the 120-km Munger-Bhagalpur-Tirpety-Kahalgaon concrete road on Highway 80, in a review meeting on Friday.

The road is expected to be a two-lane road with paved shoulders, which will also be four-lane wide at certain stretches.

"By the completion of this road project, the commercial activities of will also be strengthened," Gadkari said.

The meeting reviewed by Road Construction Minister Nand Kishore Yadav was held virtually to assess the ongoing road developmental projects in

