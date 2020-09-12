JUST IN
No carelessness till medicine is developed: PM Modi on coroanvirus

Cautioning people against lowering their guard till an effective anti-coronavirus medicine is developed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came up with a slogan in Hindi to drive home his point

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

Cautioning people against

lowering their guard till an effective anti-coronavirus medicine is developed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday came up with a slogan in Hindi to drive home his point.

He said, 'Jab tak dawai nahi, tab tak dhilai nahi' (No carelessness till a medicine is found).

Modi gave this slogan while addressing the virtual housewarming ceremony of 1.75 lakh houses built in rural parts of Madhya Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

"Jab tak dawai nahi, tab tak dhilai nahi. Do gaj ki doori, mask hai jaroori (Face mask and maintainting distance of two yards is necessary)," he said.

Till Friday night, 83,619 people have tested coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh, while 1,691 have succumbed to the infection.

