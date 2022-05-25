Do not to enter sea from May 27 to 29: IMD cautions fishermen in Gujarat

-
ALSO READ
IMD issues yellow alert for thunderstorm in parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra
IMD issues red alert for 5 districts in Tamil Nadu after heavy downpour
Light rain with gusty winds likely in parts of Delhi-NCR, says IMD
IMD issues two-day red alert in five Kerala districts ahead of monsoons
Low pressure area formed over South Andaman Sea, neighbouring region: IMD
-
With strong winds likely to blow over the north Gujarat coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday advised fishermen not to venture into the Arabian sea for three days from Friday.
There is no such warning for fishermen at the south Gujarat coast during the period, the IMD said in a release.
"Strong winds with speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are very likely to prevail along and off the north Gujarat coast from May 27-29, 2022. Fishermen are advised not to venture along and off north Gujarat coast from May 27 to May 29," it said.
The advisory has been issued for fishermen operating along the Arabian Sea coast covering Kutch, Jamnagar, Porbandar and Devbhumi Dwarka districts.
The IMD said the Rajkot taluka of Rajkot district in Saurashtra region received an unseasonal rainfall of 6 mm on Tuesday.
But, no large change is likely in the maximum temperatures over the region in the next four-five days, it said.
The IMD has forecast light rainfall and thundershowers at isolated places in some parts of south Gujarat districts.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU